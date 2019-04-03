Controversial University of Kentucky mural to be covered - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Controversial University of Kentucky mural to be covered

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto has agreed to cover a controversial mural at the school and make other changes after a two-hour meeting with student protesters.

News reports say Capilouto met many of the protesters' demands to help low-income and minority students. By Tuesday evening, the protesters had left the Main Building they had occupied the night before, and some students agreed to end their six-day hunger strike.

Capilouto said it was "the toughest day I have had as a member of our community."

The 1930s fresco mural by Ann Rice O'Hanlon shows the history of Lexington in a series of scenes, including black men and women planting tobacco and a Native American man holding a tomahawk. Efforts to remove the mural have been made since at least 2006.

