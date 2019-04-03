Dry and mild again Wednesday, but rain is on the horizon

WSIL -- One more great afternoon to get outdoors! Dry weather continues on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 60s.

A weak cold front sits across the region Wednesday morning with winds turning back out of the northeast late last night. That front will lift back northward throughout the day with winds turning more southerly by the afternoon and helping to warm us up. Perry and Jefferson counties may only be in the lower 60s, but still running near or above normal.

Our next "weather maker" is coming over the Rockies this morning, but in 24 hours, it will be knocking on our doorstep. Showers increase throughout the morning on Thursday with a few rumbles of thunder possible Thursday afternoon. Most of the rain will be light, but somewhat steady with about 0.50" of rainfall on average expected through Thursday evening.

Friday features a lot of clouds, but the upper 60s return. The weekend features chances for scattered showers and storms, especially Saturday evening and again on Sunday. Temperatures will be some of the warmest we've seen so far this spring with mid 70s expected both days.

Showers linger into the early part of next week.

