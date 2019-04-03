Get ready to 'rock' this weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Get ready to 'rock' this weekend

MARION, Ill. -- The Southern Illinois Earth Science Club returns to the Pavilion in Marion this weekend with a big event.

The Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show returns Saturday and Sunday (April 6 & 7). You can visit between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

There are a variety of exhibitors and vendors that will be on hand, as well as activities for kids and silent auctions. You can see more about this year's show here.

