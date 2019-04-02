Spillertown residents vote down plan to dissolve - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Spillertown residents vote down plan to dissolve

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
WILLIAMSON CO. -- Spillertown residents have voted against a plan to dissolve the community. 

The referendum was put on the ballot by a community member who petitioned it. Both village and county leaders had previously spoken out against the plan. 

Shall the municipal corporation of the Village of Spillertown be dissolved? 

YES  14

NO    65

