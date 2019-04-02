Spillertown residents vote down plan to dissolve

CARBONDALE -- Mike Henry has been re-elected for a second term as Carbondale mayor.
CARBONDALE -- Mike Henry has been re-elected for a second term as Carbondale mayor.
BENTON -- Franklin County voters have approved a one percent sales tax to fund a new courthouse.
BENTON -- Franklin County voters have approved a one percent sales tax to fund a new courthouse.
MARION -- Businessman Mike Absher has won the race for Marion Mayor.
MARION -- Businessman Mike Absher has won the race for Marion Mayor.
WSIL -- Find county-by-county results for the April 2, 2019 Consolidated Election.
WSIL -- Find county-by-county results for the April 2, 2019 Consolidated Election.
WSIL -- Voters across southern Illinois went to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard.
WSIL -- Voters across southern Illinois went to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard.
HARRISBURG -- With just 17 votes separating incumbent John McPeek and challenger Robert Wilson, it appears McPeek will remain in the Harrisburg mayor's office.
HARRISBURG -- With just 17 votes separating incumbent John McPeek and challenger Robert Wilson, it appears McPeek will remain in the Harrisburg mayor's office.
WILLIAMSON CO. -- Spillertown residents have voted against a plan to dissolve the community.
WILLIAMSON CO. -- Spillertown residents have voted against a plan to dissolve the community.
PINCKNEYVILLE -- Voters in Perry County have voted down a one-half percent sales tax increase.
PINCKNEYVILLE -- Voters in Perry County have voted down a one-half percent sales tax increase.
UNION CO. -- A proposal to increase sales tax in Union County has passed.
UNION CO. -- A proposal to increase sales tax in Union County has passed.
WSIL -- Multiple agencies in southern Illinois were dealing with an internet and phone outage Tuesday evening.
WSIL -- Multiple agencies in southern Illinois were dealing with an internet and phone outage Tuesday evening.