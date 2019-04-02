Henry re-elected Carbondale mayor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Henry re-elected Carbondale mayor

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

CARBONDALE -- Mike Henry has been re-elected for a second term as Carbondale mayor. 

Henry beat challenger Nathan Colombo by more than 200 votes. 

In a previous interview, Henry told News 3 he was hoping to continue working with SIU to rebuild enrollment and work to receive funding for a new multi-modal transportation center. Colombo spoke of bringing industry and jobs to Carbondale. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Wilson concedes Harrisburg mayor's race to McPeek

    Wilson concedes Harrisburg mayor's race to McPeek

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 11:17 PM EDT2019-04-03 03:17:02 GMT

    HARRISBURG -- With just 17 votes separating incumbent John McPeek and challenger Robert Wilson, it appears McPeek will remain in the Harrisburg mayor's office. 

    HARRISBURG -- With just 17 votes separating incumbent John McPeek and challenger Robert Wilson, it appears McPeek will remain in the Harrisburg mayor's office. 

  • Vote 2019: County-by-county results

    Vote 2019: County-by-county results

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 11:08 PM EDT2019-04-03 03:08:42 GMT

    WSIL -- Find county-by-county results for the April 2, 2019 Consolidated Election.

    WSIL -- Find county-by-county results for the April 2, 2019 Consolidated Election.

  • Henry re-elected Carbondale mayor

    Henry re-elected Carbondale mayor

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 11:04 PM EDT2019-04-03 03:04:25 GMT

    CARBONDALE -- Mike Henry has been re-elected for a second term as Carbondale mayor.  

    CARBONDALE -- Mike Henry has been re-elected for a second term as Carbondale mayor.  

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.