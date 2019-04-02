Wilson concedes Harrisburg mayor's race to McPeek

HARRISBURG -- With just 17 votes separating incumbent John McPeek and challenger Robert Wilson, it appears McPeek will remain in the Harrisburg mayor's office.

Wilson tells News 3 he has conceded the race and called to congratulate McPeek.

"We ran a clean race, at least from my side of the deal, we ran a clean race, and that's the way I wanted to do it," said Wilson.

"I wish McPeek well, and I hope he does a good job for the city of Harrisburg," he added.

McPeek says the process has been overwhelming.

“I’ve kinda been shaking a little bit because this is something that, for the last three years, I feel like I’ve done a great job as the mayor of Harrisburg, and I think the citizens spoke up, and they wanted me to be the new mayor of Harrisburg,” said McPeek.

The Saline County Clerk's Office says there are 109 outstanding absentee ballots in the county yet to be counted.



