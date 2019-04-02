Internet outage impacts southern Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Internet outage impacts southern Illinois

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
WSIL -- Multiple agencies in southern Illinois were dealing with an internet and phone outage Tuesday evening.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said non-emergency numbers at some dispatch centers were out, as well as phones at Franklin Hospital in Benton. The Saline County Sheriff's Office also reported outages. 

Marion Police warned residents with landline phones on Frontier to use their cell phones in case of emergency. 

Phone and internet service at WSIL was out for nearly two hours. 

