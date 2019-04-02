Absher elected Marion mayor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Absher elected Marion mayor

MARION -- Businessman Mike Absher has won the race for Marion Mayor. 

Four people were running for the top spot: Absher, Incumbent Anthony Rinella, city commissioner Angelo Hightower, and Marion resident Dennis Ball.

It was the first election in decades without former longtime Mayor Bob Butler on the ballot. 

Absher thanked his family and supporters during a party Tuesday night at Pookie's in Marion. 

