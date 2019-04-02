Illinois Sheriffs' Association warns of scam - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois Sheriffs' Association warns of scam

WSIL -- The Illinois Sheriffs' Association (ISA) is warning people living in Illinois of a phone campaign scam using the organizations name and phone numbers.

The Illinois Sheriffs' Association says it never solicits by phone but does conduct a direct mail campaign throughout the state of Illinois endorsed by the individual Sheriffs across Illinois. This mail piece goes out in February each year.

Telemarketing fraud costs billions of dollars each year. Phone solicitors who want you to "act immediately" or are offering a "too good to be true" opportunity are most likely fraudulent. The ISA says if you have any doubts or are highly pressured - just hang up.

You have the right to ask for the following information:

  1. The name, address and phone number of the organization for which they are soliciting.
  2. The name, address and phone number of the telemarketing firm.
  3. The percentage of every dollar paid to the telemarketing firm.
  4. Insist on something in writing prior to making a pledge or commitment.
  5. If you cannot get the answers to these questions do not hesitate to hang up the phone. After all, it is your money.

If you receive a call from someone saying they represent your local sheriff or the Illinois Sheriffs' Association and are asking for donations contact the Sheriffs Office immediately or gather as much information as you can from the caller and report it to the Illinois Sheriffs' Association at ISA@ilsheriff.org

The ISA wants to share these telemarketing tips:

  • Offers too good to be true usually are. Ask to receive the "unbelievable deal" or the "amazing prize offer" in writing so you can read it carefully before making a commitment.
  • Never give out your personal information over the phone or Internet unless you have initiated the contact. Legitimate business callers will never ask you for this information over the phone.
  • If a caller asks you to pay for an offer in advance or asks for your credit card number or Social Security number, tell the person you don't give out personal information over the telephone.
  • Remember that legitimate telemarketers won't be turned off if you use these techniques. They will appreciate dealing with an educated consumer.

