Union County passes sales tax increase

UNION CO. -- A proposal to increase sales tax in Union County has passed.

The one percent increase will go to school districts in Union County to cover needed repairs and improvements to their facilities.

This will increase the county's base sales tax from 7.5 percent to 8.5 percent.

Shall a retailers' occupation tax and service occupation tax (commonly referred to as a "sales tax") be imposed in the County of Union, Illinois, at a rate of 1% to be used exclusively for school facility purposes?

20 of 20 precincts reporting

YES 1,376

NO 926