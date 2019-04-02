Union County passes sales tax increase

HARRISBURG -- With just 17 votes separating incumbent John McPeek and challenger Robert Wilson, it appears McPeek will remain in the Harrisburg mayor's office.
WSIL -- Find county-by-county results for the April 2, 2019 Consolidated Election.
CARBONDALE -- Mike Henry has been re-elected for a second term as Carbondale mayor.
WSIL -- Voters across southern Illinois went to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard.
BENTON -- Franklin County voters have approved a one percent sales tax to fund a new courthouse.
MARION -- Businessman Mike Absher has won the race for Marion Mayor.
PINCKNEYVILLE -- Voters in Perry County have voted down a one-half percent sales tax increase.
UNION CO. -- A proposal to increase sales tax in Union County has passed.
WSIL -- Multiple agencies in southern Illinois were dealing with an internet and phone outage Tuesday evening.
WSIL -- The Illinois Sheriffs' Association (ISA) is warning people living in Illinois of a phone campaign scam using the organizations name and phone numbers. The Illinois Sheriffs' Association says it never solicits by phone but does conduct a direct mail campaign throughout the state of Illinois endorsed by the individual Sheriffs across Illinois. This mail piece goes out in February each year. Telemarketing fraud costs billions of dollars each year. Phone solicitors who want you ...
