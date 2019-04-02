Keeping Carbondale Beautiful asking for input, volunteers

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Carbondale's Annual Spring Cleanup and Recycling Day will take place at Turley Park on Saturday, April 13. Keep Carbondale Beautiful (KCB) is asking for both volunteers and for information on where volunteers should be sent to clean up.

KCB is asking for residents to call the organization with hot spots that are blighted by litter. KCB says those locations will receive priority when assigning groups to cleanup locations. You can call KCB at (618) 525-5525.

If you would like to help with the cleanup on April 13, you can pre-register by clicking here.

The cleanup starts at 9 a.m. and after volunteers receive gloves, bags, and their assignments, they will go to their assigned spots and pick up litter and recyclables. Once bags are filled, volunteers will leave the bags on site for the city workers to collect and Rotarians to weigh. Volunteers return for lunch, t-shirts, and prizes. Lunch is provided with help from Arnold's Market and Woodard Wellness.

This year, instead of prizes for most trash collected, there will be a random drawing for a variety of prizes, donated by Hunan, 710 Bookstore, 101 Yoga, Finish Line, Flame and Panera.

KCB says each year, approximately 200 volunteers commit to a litter cleanup for 3 hours, collecting 3,000 to 6,000 pounds of debris from the community.