Dismembered horse found in Kansas City park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating how the dismembered remains of a horse ended up in a city park.

A man playing disc golf found the remains in Kessler Park on Monday evening.

The Kansas City Star reports the horse's head, hooves, legs, entrails, ribs and lungs were scattered in the area.

John Baccala, spokesman for the city's neighborhood services department, said the torso was missing. He says that section was likely consumed.

Officials are investigating the discovery as an illegal dumping violation and an animal abuse case.

The remains were not visible from the road and it's unclear how long they were in the park.

Baccala says it would extremely difficult to identify the animal unless its owner has very detailed photographs.

