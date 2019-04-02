St. Louis restaurateur Vincent Bommarito dies

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Vincent Bommarito Sr., owner of one of St. Louis' most highly honored restaurants, has died.

Bommarito died Tuesday at age 88. His death was confirmed by managers at his downtown restaurant, Tony's. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Bommarito had owned Tony's since taking over following his father's death in 1948. Bommarito was a high school student at the time and never had formal culinary training, but turned the neighborhood restaurant into one earning national accolades.

The Italian fine-dining restaurant received national recognition, including a five-star rating in what is now called Forbes Travel Guide, the AAA Five Diamond Award and the Conde Nast Best Italian Restaurant Award.

