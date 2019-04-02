Dongola man indicted on Child Pornography charges

UNION COUNTY, Ill. -- A Dongola man faces child pornography charges in Union County.

The Union County State's Attorney's Office says Chad Anthony Miller, 28, has been indicted by a grand jury on 23 counts of child pornography, 20 being Class X felonies.

Miller is also facing one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.

Miller is charged with taking photographs of a child under the age of 12 and sharing child pornography through a mobile phone.He was arrested in February following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Miller is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $500,000 bond. An arraignment hearing is set for April 4.