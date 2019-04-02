Got lead? New online resource checks community water lines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Based on preliminary data, of Illinois' 3.7 million water lines, 414,895 are made of lead.
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16 year old girl who was last seen early Saturday morning at her Dawson Springs, Kentucky home.
UNION COUNTY, Ill. -- A Dongola man faces child pornography charges in Union County.
WSIL -- If you liked Monday's weather, chances are, you'll like Tuesday's forecast even better.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Dozens left a meeting in Mt. Vernon Monday night disappointed after the U.S. Postal Service refused to release where the Park Plaza Post Office would be relocated.
WSIL -- One year from today, the U.S. will conduct its nationwide count of every man, woman and child in the 10-year census.
WSIL -- Polls open at 6 a.m on Election Day, Tuesday, April 2, and close at 7:00 p.m..
WSIL -- April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and today, the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 100 city and county law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to put down their phones and focus on driving.
WSIL -- More than 170,000 Betsey Johnson universal rechargeable power banks are being recalled because they can pose a fire hazard.
TAMMS, Ill. -- It's been more than six years since Tamms Correctional Center closed its doors, costing dozens of employees their jobs.
