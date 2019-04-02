Got lead? New online resource checks community water lines - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Got lead? New online resource checks community water lines

SPRINGFIELD -- Do you have a lead water line? A new online tool will help Illinois residents check to see if their community water system has lead service lines. 

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency launched the Service Line Material Inventory Reports.

The online tool allows residents to search for a community water system and download a report detailing the materials that make up the water distribution system.

IEPA Director John J. Kim hopes the tool will provide transparency to residents about their water system. Kim also hopes health officials will use the report as a tool when investigating possible sources of lead exposure.

Based on preliminary data of Illinois' 3.7 million water lines, 414,895 are made of lead.

