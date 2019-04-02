Man dies after fleeing from officers on foot in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a shoplifting suspect has died after he apparently was shocked with a stun gun while fleeing from officers in Springfield.

Police said in a news release that an officer who was working security at a Walmart store was notified Monday afternoon that the man and a female shoplifting suspect had fled to a fast food restaurant.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that after the woman was detained at the restaurant before backup officers arrived. They pursued the man on foot, eventually using a Taser. After the man was apprehended, officers noticed that he had stopped breathing. The release says officers tried to resuscitate him, but he died at a hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the man's cause of death. The man's name wasn't immediately released.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

