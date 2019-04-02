Pedestrian killed on heavily traveled Kansas City highway - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pedestrian killed on heavily traveled Kansas City highway

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a pedestrian has been killed along Interstate 29 in Kansas City, causing a rush-hour backup that led airport officials to warn travelers to seek alternative routes.

The Kansas City Star reports that the deadly crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, temporarily closing both northbound lanes of the highway. Kansas City International Airport warned of the closure on Twitter because the highway carriers a large volume of travelers.

The area north of the Missouri River where the crash happened is filled with hotels, restaurants and shops. It's been a problem area in the Kansas City metro. Between March 2017 and March 2018, there were 263 crashes there.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.