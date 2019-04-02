2 women killed, man wounded in Chicago shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 women killed, man wounded in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say two teenage women were killed and a man was wounded when they were shot while sitting in a parked car on the city's South Side.

Police say the shooting happened at about 11:40 p.m. Monday when three people got out of a blue sedan and started shooting into the victims' vehicle. The Cook County medical examiner identified the women who died as 18-year-old Brittani Rice and 19-year-old Senobia Brantley. Police say the 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital and stabilized with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police say they are investigating and have no one in custody.

