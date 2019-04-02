Missouri college works to calm tensions after MAGA hat video - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri college works to calm tensions after MAGA hat video

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri college campus has held a listening session in an effort to calm tensions after a video began circulating online of a black student shouting at someone wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

About 50 people attended the session Monday at Missouri Western State University to discuss what happened last Friday. A video of the incident posted by the student newspaper shows the woman saying that the hat is "a symbol of white supremacy." When a police officer tries to quiet the student, she asks, "Do you know what that hat symbolizes?"

The school also talked to the woman and the high school student who wore the hat while helping decorate for a prom his school was holding at Missouri Western. He wasn't seen on the video.

