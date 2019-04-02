Amber alert issued for missing Kentucky teen

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) - State police in Kentucky have issued an Amber alert for a teenage girl reported missing from her home.

State police say in a news release 16-year-old Lauryn Sizemore of Dawson Springs was last seen early Saturday in her bedroom. The statement says she is believed to be with her stepfather, 56-year-old Glenn Eugene Harper.

The alert says the teenager wears glasses, has a lazy eye and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with black strings. She is described as white, 4-foot-8 and 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Her stepfather is described as white with gray hair and brown eyes and weighing 245 pounds.

The statement says Glenn Harper is believed to be driving a 2004 maroon Hyundai Sonata with a Kentucky temporary license plate tag.

