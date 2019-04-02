Election Day Forecast: Beautiful!

WSIL -- Good Tuesday morning and happy election day! You can't use the weather as an excuse for not making it to the polls. If you liked Monday's weather, chances are, you'll like Tuesday's forecast even better.

Sunshine and southwest winds will combine to push temperatures back above 60º for the first time since Saturday.

The warming trend and dry weather will continue into Wednesday with upper 60s expected.

A dropping out of the Plains will bring the next chance of rain late Wednesday night. Showers and possibly a rumble of thunder are likely throughout the day on Thursday. Between 0.25" and 0.75" of rainfall is expected through Thursday evening.

70s return for the weekend with a few scattered showers and storms on Sunday.

Be sure to join meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning!