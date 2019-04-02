City uproots homeless camp, forces residents to another

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky city has uprooted a homeless camp before the upcoming Kentucky Derby, leading some residents to just move to another camp.

The Courier Journal reports the tent city underneath an Interstate 65 overpass in Louisville was deemed unsafe by city officials several weeks ago and cleared Monday. Some residents remained that day, hurriedly packing as they explained they didn't know where to go. Volunteers helped some move to a well-known but less visible camp that has seen its population spike as the cleanup approached.

City Resilience and Community Services Director Eric Friedlander says the cleanup is because of warming weather and new homeless services, not the derby. The city has funded stopgap measures including emergency shelter beds, lockers and outreach staff, but those run out of funding June 30.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.