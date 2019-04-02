Democrat Beshear defends federal health care law in TV ad

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Democrat Andy Beshear highlights his efforts to defend the Affordable Care Act and Kentucky's Medicaid expansion in the first ad of his campaign for governor. He also takes aim at Republican Gov. Matt Bevin on health care.

The ad is scheduled to debut Tuesday and will air this week in the Louisville and Lexington TV markets.

It reinforces Beshear's emphasis on health care and clearly sets his sights on Bevin despite having two tough rivals in the Democratic primary - longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins and ex-state auditor Adam Edelen.

Beshear says in the ad that as Kentucky's attorney general, he's trying to protect health coverage for pre-existing conditions. Beshear has joined a group of state attorneys general to defend the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

The Trump administration has told a federal appeals court it wants former President Barack Obama's health-care law struck down in its entirety.

Bevin, who is seeking a second term, is an ally of President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.