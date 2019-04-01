Know your rights as you head to the polls

WSIL -- Polls open at 6 a.m on Election Day, Tuesday, April 2, and close at 7:00 p.m..

Many local communities are electing mayors, school board members, and there are also some possible tax increases on the ballot, depending on where you live.

If you are not registered to vote, you may register at your polling location by bringing two forms of identification with you. If you need to update your address, you may do so at the polls with updated ID. If you are already registered at your current address, you do not need to present ID.

On election day, you will vote at the polling place associated with your home address. If you are in line at 7:00 p.m., you cannot be turned away, and have the right to vote.

Voters with disabilities or language barriers may have a person of their choosing assist them.