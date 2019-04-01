U.S. Census to be conducted April 1, 2020

WSIL -- One year from today, the U.S. will conduct its nationwide count of every man, woman and child in the 10-year census. And for the first time, you can respond online and in one of a dozen languages other than English.

This census also will give people more detailed options when answering the question of race.

The massive outreach effort is estimated to influence some $675 billion in federal dollars by helping decide where to build roads, schools and health clinics. It also can impact the number of congressional and electoral college seats each area receives.

People living inside the United States next April 1 are required by law to respond to the census, which is mandated by the Constitution, although prosecutions or fines are mostly unheard of.

"Our mission is to count everyone living in the United States – once and only once, and in the right place," said Steven Dillingham, director of the U.S. Census Bureau.

While participation in the nationwide count is widely considered to be beneficial – the more people counted, the more resources an area gets – this upcoming census comes at a time of deep political divisions and distrust in some communities of the federal government and the Trump administration.

For the first time in 70 years, the White House wants to add a question about U.S. citizenship. While a person's legal status in the country has been included in other questionnaires sent to samples of households, a citizenship question hasn't been included in the decennial census since 1950.

Some local governments and immigrant advocacy groups have called the question discriminatory and said it would undermine the count because many people, even those in the country legally, would be reluctant to respond out of fear of deportation. Two federal judges have struck down the move, and the Supreme Court was expected to hear oral arguments on the issue later this month.

Officials said Monday that an effort is underway to hire census takers and to collaborate with local communities to ensure accuracy of the count. But in addition to census takers who will go door-to-door, the decennial census count also is going digital for the first time by allowing online responses. People will also have the option of calling a 1-800 number or returning their paper questionnaire via mail. The U.S. Census Bureau says it is taking extra precautionary measures to ensure the data is protected online.

The U.S. Census is hiring people in temporary positions across the country. You can apply by clicking here. To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, and be a U.S. citizen. Census taker jobs in our area (southern Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri) pay $14.00/ per hour.

