Illinois lawmakers push to reopen Tamms prison

TAMMS, Ill. -- It's been more than six years since Tamms Correctional Center closed its doors, costing dozens of employees their jobs. Now, local lawmakers are hopeful the facility is on the verge of reopening. State lawmakers have created House Bill 210 a task force to study reopening Tamms as a minimum security prison.

For business owner and Tamms resident William "Bruce" Ford, the little village is home, "I like the people in the area."

Ford says when Tamms Correctional Center closed its doors in 2013 it left dozens of employees without a job, "First off I don't think it should have been closed off to begin with."

But local lawmakers are pushing to reopen the prison and bring jobs and revenue back to Tamms.

Illinois Representatives Terri Bryant and Patrick Windhorst co-sponsored a bill that creates a task force to study reopening and re purposing the correctional center.

Bryant explained, "We have a need for low level, low risk inmates to try to do training for them to get them back ... out on the street again."

Representative Bryant tells News 3 the task force would look at costs and the economic impact of reopening Tamms as a minimum security facility. If reopened, the facility will house more than 100 inmates and employ more than 50 workers. Bryant calls the plan a win-win.

"It's a really good usable facility that's sitting empty there and it works to our end goal of training low risk nonviolent offenders," said Bryant.

Ford says he hopes the prison reopens to bring back more life into the village, "If they do open up, the people who had to get jobs 75 miles away can come back."

House Bill 210 now heads to the Senate for consideration.