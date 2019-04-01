Hydrant flushing to begin next week in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hydrant flushing to begin next week in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Carbondale Fire Department will begin hydrant flushing on Monday, April 8. Crews will be working weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Hydrant flushing will occur at the following intersections:

  • South Illinois and West Grand Avenues
  • South Oakland Avenue and West Chautauqua Street
  • South Wall and East Park Streets

Residents may notice a change in water pressure and possible discoloration. The city says the water is safe to drink. But, if your water is discolored, wait a few hours before doing laundry.

If you have water related questions, call (618) 457-3240.

