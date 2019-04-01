Fire department needs your help with forest rescues

WSIL -- Shawnee National Forest visitor, Rob Hayes, is keeping a watchful eye on his church youth group members. They traveled from Murray, Kentucky, to explore Garden of the Gods during their spring break.

Hayes has been to the forest before and thought it would be a fun place to share with the kids, "It’s a pretty day and I’ve been out here before. I think it’s really awesome. It's beautiful."

Although, at the time, the kids still hadn't reached a consensus. "Two of them I think are loving it. The other one, I don't know if he knew it was going to be this rocky, but I think he'll come around and enjoy it," Hayes explains.

Like it or not, the youth leader made sure to bring essentials for the day-trip including plenty of water, snacks, and a first aid kit.

Equality Fire Chief Cole Baker says being prepared on hikes in Shawnee National Forest is important. Each year, about a fifth of the department's calls are in the forest, from searches to falls.

"Most time it's just people not paying attention or not wearing the type of shoes that they should be wearing," Baker says. "Where our falls are, most times anywhere 40-100 feet."

Those types of falls can result in serious injuries such as broken legs and hips, or worse, fatalities.

During rescues, firefighters have to repel off cliffs and bluffs. "It's safer for us and the patient, rather than trying to carry them on a two-foot ledge and a 100-foot drop," Hayes says.

Firefighters have mostly paid out of pocket for their equipment, and are asking for the public's help in raising $12,000 for a rope rescue kit, which includes harnesses, ropes, pulleys, descenders and more than a dozen other useful gadgets.

Hayes thinks rescue crews being prepared is imperative and hopes for a safe day for his group and others visiting the forest.

Those interested in giving to the Equality Fire Department can do so on the department's GoFundMe page.

Checks can also be made payable to the Equality Fire Department and mailed to this address:

138 N. Calhoun St.

Equality, Illinois 62934