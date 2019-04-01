SIU celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Mont - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale is recognizing April as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with numerous special events.

The schedule includes demonstrations, workshop, guest speakers and other activities. Events range from International Family Game Night, martial arts demonstrations, and a dumpling-making workshop.

Details on when and where the events will take place can be found here

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.