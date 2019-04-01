Family of fallen trooper Jerry Ellis remembers his "compassion, devotion"

WSIL -- The family of fallen Illinois State Trooper Jerry Ellis released the following statement after his death on Saturday.

"Jerry will be remembered as the foundation of our family and the community. Through his compassion, devotion, and nurturing abilities, he supported anyone that crossed his path. Each day, he will be remembered as a husband and father who was noble and altruistic. He was the person that would lend a helping hand without having to be asked. Acceptance, respect, and dignity are characteristics he displayed with the greatest of ease. His daughters described him as the best dad in the world, a hero, who adored them and showed them the tender unconditional love that only a father could. He was a loyal and dedicated husband, providing love and laughter, teamwork and understanding, happiness and excitement; there was never a lack of effort when it came to his family. We would like to thank and extend our condolences to every individual and organization who has helped and supported us at this time, including the Illinois State Police, all extended law enforcement agencies, first responders, hospital staff, family, friends, neighbors, and all the individuals we have not had the chance to meet in person."

"A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal."

~ Steve Maraboli

