Family of fallen trooper Jerry Ellis remembers his "compassion, devotion"

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A train stalled for several hours in Carbondale Monday morning, forcing passengers to take a bus to their destination.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale is recognizing April as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with numerous special events.
WSIL -- Monday will be a slightly warmer afternoon with temperatures in the lower 50s, but that's still running about 10º cooler than normal for this time of year. Monday will be the coldest day of the week.
WSIL -- The family of fallen Illinois State Trooper Jerry Ellis released the following statement after his death on Saturday.
MARION, Ill. -- A man accused of beating his young child will wait longer to head to trial .
CARBONDALE -- Authorities are investigating a domestic incident at the home of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry.
WILLIAMSON CO. -- Crews are expanding Interstate 57 to three lanes in each direction between Johnston City and West Frankfort.
JEFFERSON CO., Ill. -- One teen is in custody and another is recovering from stab wounds after a fight in Mt, Vernon.
BROOKPORT -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close one lane of traffic to allow for bridge inspection.
WSIL -- If you like photography, then maybe the 7th annual Cream of the Crop photo contest is for you.
