Rechargeable power banks recalled due to fire hazard

WSIL -- More than 170,000 Betsey Johnson universal rechargeable power banks are being recalled because they can pose a fire hazard. The recalled chargers came in a variety of colors and shapes, including a unicorn head, a llama, and even a flying pig.

The power banks were sold at several stores across the country including Ross, Kohl's, and Burlington from November 2016 through January 2019 for about $25.

If you have one of these power banks, stop using it immediately, and contact Daniel M. Friedman & Associates at (855) 706-6500 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or e-mail info@betseyjohnson.com to arrange to return the product for a full refund.

You can click here to see all the recalled chargers.
 

