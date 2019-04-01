Rechargeable power banks recalled due to fire hazard

WSIL -- April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and today, the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 100 city and county law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to put down their phones and focus on driving.
WSIL -- April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and today, the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 100 city and county law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to put down their phones and focus on driving.
WSIL -- More than 170,000 Betsey Johnson universal rechargeable power banks are being recalled because they can pose a fire hazard.
WSIL -- More than 170,000 Betsey Johnson universal rechargeable power banks are being recalled because they can pose a fire hazard.
WSIL -- One year from today, the U.S. will conduct its nationwide count of every man, woman and child in the 10-year census.
WSIL -- One year from today, the U.S. will conduct its nationwide count of every man, woman and child in the 10-year census.
TAMMS, Ill. -- It's been more than six years since Tamms Correctional Center closed its doors, costing dozens of employees their jobs.
TAMMS, Ill. -- It's been more than six years since Tamms Correctional Center closed its doors, costing dozens of employees their jobs.
WSIL -- Shawnee National Forest visitor, Rob Hayes, is keeping a watchful eye on his church youth group members.
WSIL -- Shawnee National Forest visitor, Rob Hayes, is keeping a watchful eye on his church youth group members.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Carbondale Fire Department will begin hydrant flushing on Monday, April 8.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Carbondale Fire Department will begin hydrant flushing on Monday, April 8.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A train stalled for several hours in Carbondale Monday morning, forcing passengers to take a bus to their destination.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A train stalled for several hours in Carbondale Monday morning, forcing passengers to take a bus to their destination.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale is recognizing April as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with numerous special events.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale is recognizing April as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with numerous special events.
WSIL -- Monday will be a slightly warmer afternoon with temperatures in the lower 50s, but that's still running about 10º cooler than normal for this time of year. Monday will be the coldest day of the week.
WSIL -- Monday will be a slightly warmer afternoon with temperatures in the lower 50s, but that's still running about 10º cooler than normal for this time of year. Monday will be the coldest day of the week.
WSIL -- The family of fallen Illinois State Trooper Jerry Ellis released the following statement after his death on Saturday.
WSIL -- The family of fallen Illinois State Trooper Jerry Ellis released the following statement after his death on Saturday.