Man accused of beating child has trial delayed

MARION, Ill. -- A man accused of beating his young child will wait longer to head to trial

.

Tyler Blankenship was set to face trial next week for causing severe injuries to his three-month-old son.

Blankenship's lawyer wants to keep police interviews away from the jury.

He says investigators violated Blankenship's Miranda rights when they interrogated him.

Police arrested Blankenship in December 2018.

Officers questioned him about what happened the nights of December 19 and 20 when the alleged abuse happened.



Blankenship's lawyer argues he didn't "knowingly, intelligently or voluntarily" waive his Miranda rights and therefore, anything he said in those interviews should be inadmissible in court

The state hasn't formally responded to Blankenship's claims.

The judge set a hearing to discuss the motion on May 28.

