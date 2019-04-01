Officers investigate incident at Carbondale mayor's home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officers investigate incident at Carbondale mayor's home

CARBONDALE -- Authorities are investigating a domestic incident at the home of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry.

Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, two Carbondale officers were on foot patrol along West Hill Ave. when they heard a disturbance and determined it was at the mayor's home. Police say the disturbance was between Mayor Henry and his wife.

Carbondale Police called officers with the SIU Department of Public Safety to the scene to complete an independent investigation. 

There were no arrests and no injuries which required medical treatment.

The investigation has been turned over to the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office.
 

