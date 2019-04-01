IDOT begins I-57 expansion project

WILLIAMSON CO. -- A year-long construction project on Interstate 57 kicks off Monday evening.

Crews are expanding I-57 to three lanes in each direction between the Johnston City exit in Williamson County and the West Frankfort exit in Franklin County.

Doug Helfrich with the Illinois Department of Transportation says work will begin in the southbound lanes with patching and shoulder work.

Lane reductions will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Drivers should watch out for shoulder drop-offs in the construction area.

