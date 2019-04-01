IDOT begins I-57 expansion project

CARBONDALE -- Authorities are investigating a domestic incident at the home of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry.
WILLIAMSON CO. -- Crews are expanding Interstate 57 to three lanes in each direction between Johnston City and West Frankfort.
JEFFERSON CO., Ill. -- One teen is in custody and another is recovering from stab wounds after a fight in Mt, Vernon.
BROOKPORT -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close one lane of traffic to allow for bridge inspection.
WSIL -- If you like photography, then maybe the 7th annual Cream of the Crop photo contest is for you.
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police first began patrolling 97 years ago on April 1, 1922.
JACKSON CO. – The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Route 3 Monday because of high water on the Mississippi River.
BENTON, Ill. -- Vendors will be on hand promoting, selling and trading all things pop culture and movies.
WSIL -- Monday will be a slightly warmer afternoon with temperatures in the lower 50s, but that's still running about 10º cooler than normal for this time of year. Monday will be the coldest day of the week.
CARBONDALE, Ill -- Approximately 150 high school girls are a little more prepared for prom after picking out their dresses.
