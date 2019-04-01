2 sheriff's department employees fired for 'offensive' posts - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) - Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley says he has fired two employees for posting derogatory posts on social media.

Wheatley said in a news release Monday that jail employee Dillon Davenport and Lt. Kevin Morse were both fired after he became aware of the posts on Saturday.

The sheriff did not detail the content of the posts. He said the department would not tolerate the behavior.

The posts started as a joke between employees and the mother of one of the employees but Wheatley said the "so-called" joke was in poor taste and not a joking matter.

Wheatley said he is re-evaluating some department policies and procedures and plans to make changes to improve community services.

