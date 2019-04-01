Teen stabbed during fight in Mt. Vernon

JEFFERSON CO., Ill. -- A Mt. Vernon teen is in custody for stabbing another teen.

Around 8:30 a.m. Monday officers responded to Spero Family Services for a reported battery.

When they arrived, officers determined a 17-year-old attacked and stabbed a 15-year-old.

A third resident attempted to intervene and was hit several times but did not get stabbed.

Police are not naming the 17-year-old suspect who is facing two counts of aggravated battery and is being held at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility.