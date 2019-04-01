Lane restriction on Brookport Bridge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lane restriction on Brookport Bridge

Posted: Updated:

BROOKPORT  -- Drivers should be aware of lane restrictions on the Brookport Bridge this week. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close one lane of traffic to allow for bridge inspection. The lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5.

Flaggers will be placed on each side of the bridge to alternate the flow of traffic. 

Nearly 5,000 vehicles use the bridge to cross the Ohio River between Brookport and Paducah every day. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.