Lane restriction on Brookport Bridge

BROOKPORT -- Drivers should be aware of lane restrictions on the Brookport Bridge this week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close one lane of traffic to allow for bridge inspection. The lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5.

Flaggers will be placed on each side of the bridge to alternate the flow of traffic.

Nearly 5,000 vehicles use the bridge to cross the Ohio River between Brookport and Paducah every day.