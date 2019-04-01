April 1 designated Illinois State Trooper Day

SPRINGFIELD – April 1 is designated as Illinois State Trooper Day.

Illinois State Police first began patrolling 97 years ago on April 1, 1922.

The agency has grown from eight officers on motorcycles to 2,600 employees who not only patrol but aid in criminal investigations, forensic analysis and tactical operations.

Acting Director Brendan Kelly says April 1 is a day to pay tribute to those who serve and to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“While our department is in mourning over the recent, untimely tragedies that have occurred in 2019, we are also united in our devotion to always remember our fallen brothers and sisters and the ultimate price they paid to protect others. In 97 years, 69 men and women of the ISP bravely put on their uniform to serve the citizens of this state and never returned home. I am asking the public to consider these men and women today and all those who bravely wear their badge or shield so they may protect others. Through our struggle, we find strength. Through our sadness, we find hope. Through our darkness, we find a bright light from those courageous souls shining down,” said Kelly.

Three Illinois state troopers have died this year after being struck by vehicles.

Trooper Christopher Lambert died in January near Northbrook. Brooke Jones-Story was fatally injured Thursday in Freeport, and Trooper Gerald Ellis died Saturday when his squad car was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 94.