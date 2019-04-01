7th annual Cream of the Crop photo contest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

7th annual Cream of the Crop photo contest

WSIL -- If you like photography, then maybe the 7th annual Cream of the Crop photo contest is for you.

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is accepting submissions for the contest until June 26, 2019.

Students, ages 8 to 18, can submit up to two photos inspired by agriculture in the state of Illinois.

The winning photos will be featured in Ag Invest marketing materials and at the Illinois State Fair.

