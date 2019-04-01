Dueling rallies support and slam Chicago prosecutor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dueling rallies support and slam Chicago prosecutor

CHICAGO (AP) - Dueling rallies in downtown Chicago supported and criticized Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's performance in the Jussie Smollett case.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson led a rally for Foxx Monday morning, telling a crowd of her supporters that "she's done a good job and she'll do a better job in the future." Nearby protesters from Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police union marched with signs. FOP spokesman Martin Preib called conduct from Foxx's office "highly suspicious."

Foxx's office last week dropped charges against Smollett , who faced 16 felony counts and was accused of making a false police report that he was the victim of a racial and homophobic attack. Since then she has faced criticism from Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicago police and professional associations.

