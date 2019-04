More rain causes new flood worries along the Mississippi

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A wall of rocks and sandbags is protecting scenic Clarksville, Missouri, from the surging Mississippi River as spring flooding swamps fields, threatens homes and temporarily shut down a bridge connecting Missouri and Illinois.

Heavy rain over much of the Midwest on Saturday caused another spike in water levels along the river and its tributaries, especially in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois.

Clarksville is a small village known for antique shops and artist galleries. It has no levee, so volunteers built a rock wall topped with sandbags.

In nearby Louisiana, Missouri, floodwater near the bridge deck on the Illinois side forced closure of the Champ Clark Bridge Sunday night. But by Monday morning the river had crested, the deck was dry, and the bridge reopened.

The route for Sunday's Go St. Louis marathon and half-marathon has been changed. The original finish line for the 15,000 expected runners was near the Gateway Arch. That road is covered in Mississippi River water, so the run will end elsewhere in downtown.

