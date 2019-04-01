Man's body found, search continues for woman in DuPage River

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say they've recovered a man's body and continue to search for a second person after two people went missing in the DuPage River.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency says a man and a woman went missing near a dam in the river in Shorewood just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say crews searched for several hours but stopped when it became too dark. Troy Fire Chief Andy Doyle said emergency workers renewed the search Monday morning and found a man's body. He says the search will continue for the woman.

Shorewood is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of downtown Chicago.

