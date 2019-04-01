Route 3 closed due to flooding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Route 3 closed due to flooding

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
JACKSON CO. – Route 3 is closed at the Jackson/Randolph county line due to flooding.

The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Route 3 Monday because of high water on the Mississippi River. The department is warning drivers who travel Route 3 between IL 151 and Chester.

Warning and detour signs are in place.

The road will remain closed until flood waters recede.

