'Stranger Things' actor to make appearance in Southern Illinois

BENTON, Ill. -- More than 40 vendors and a long list of special guests are expected to attend S.I. Comic-Con.

The event is billed as an all-ages event, offering free admission to children 12 and under, $5 for adults. Promoter JT Wilkey says vendors will be on hand promoting, selling and trading all things pop culture and movies.  

Highlighting the daylong event will be an appearance by John Jacob Anderson who's been on 'Stranger Things', and 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'. He'll be joined by other big names including voice-over artist Mark Dodson, known for his work in the 'Star Wars' movies, 'Gremlins' and more. The 'Star Wars 501st Battalion' and the 'Dr. Who Tardis' will also be there.

Comic-Con bucks and medals will be on the line at a Nintendo Switch Smash Bros. tournament. Two age groups will compete for the prizes.

The S.I. Comic-Con will be held at the Benton Civic Center Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. VIP ticket holders may enter at 9 a.m.

For more information about the S.I. Comic-Con click here.

