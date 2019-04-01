Protesters interrupt McConnell remarks at Kentucky event - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Protesters interrupt McConnell remarks at Kentucky event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A group of protesters briefly interrupted remarks by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell while he was hosting a campus event in his Kentucky hometown.

Nearly a dozen protesters stood up Monday at an event at McConnell's alma mater, the University of Louisville. One of them disrupted McConnell while the Republican leader was about to introduce Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia.

McConnell did not respond directly to the protesters, who sang "Which side are you on now, which side are you on?" before being led out of the conference room by police.

When his remarks resumed, McConnell said, "Welcome to America these days." The event continued with Kaine's speech.

