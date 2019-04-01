Skeletal remains of adult, child found in burning vehicle - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Skeletal remains of adult, child found in burning vehicle

Posted: Updated:

RIDGLEY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say the remains of an adult and child have been found in a burning vehicle in the driveway of a home north of Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Platte County Sheriff's office made the discovery Sunday morning after a caller reported a vehicle fire at a home near Ridgley. Sheriff Mark Owen says the bodies appear to be those of a man and a toddler.

Owen says the deaths are being investigated as suspicious. He declined to say why or if the people who lived at the house had been accounted for. The make and model of the vehicle also wasn't immediately released.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.