A chilly Monday, but warmer air is on the way

WSIL -- A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 9AM this morning as temperatures are back in the mid to upper 20s to start off the day.

Monday will be a slightly warmer afternoon with temperatures in the lower 50s, but that's still running about 10º cooler than normal for this time of year. Monday will be the coldest day of the week.

Tuesday morning brings another chance for patchy frost across southern Illinois, but temperatures will likely be just above freezing. We're back into the low 60s by Tuesday afternoon with 60s expected through the remainder of the week.

Quiet weather sticks around through Wednesday, but rain returns on Thursday. A stalled boundary to the north and a storm system moving out of the Plains will bring good chances for widespread rain and even a few rumbles of thunder on Thursday.

The weekend ahead features 70s, but another system will bring more chances for showers and storms by Sunday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning!