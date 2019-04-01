A chilly Monday, but warmer air is on the way

WSIL -- Monday will be a slightly warmer afternoon with temperatures in the lower 50s, but that's still running about 10º cooler than normal for this time of year. Monday will be the coldest day of the week.
WSIL -- Monday will be a slightly warmer afternoon with temperatures in the lower 50s, but that's still running about 10º cooler than normal for this time of year. Monday will be the coldest day of the week.
CARBONDALE, Ill -- More than 30 high school girls are a little more prepared for prom after picking out their dresses.
CARBONDALE, Ill -- More than 30 high school girls are a little more prepared for prom after picking out their dresses.
WSIL -- April is Garden Month, so this week we're sharing some tips on saving money while growing your own fruits and vegetables.
WSIL -- April is Garden Month, so this week we're sharing some tips on saving money while growing your own fruits and vegetables.
CARTERVILLE, Ill -- Volunteers filled trash bags in Carterville, Cambria and Crainville in an effort to make the towns a little brighter.
CARTERVILLE, Ill -- Volunteers filled trash bags in Carterville, Cambria and Crainville in an effort to make the towns a little brighter.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill -- People were "All-A-Buzz" Sunday, learning about bees at the University of Illinois extension office in Murphysboro.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill -- People were "All-A-Buzz" Sunday, learning about bees at the University of Illinois extension office in Murphysboro.
After a brief hiatus, the sun will return for all of us today.
After a brief hiatus, the sun will return for all of us today.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a truck versus pedestrian crash outside of Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a truck versus pedestrian crash outside of Carbondale.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Hundreds of people took a step back into time Saturday touring the Appellate Courthouse. It's a part of the city and Jefferson county's bicentennial celebrations.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Hundreds of people took a step back into time Saturday touring the Appellate Courthouse. It's a part of the city and Jefferson county's bicentennial celebrations.
WSIL -- The family of fallen Trooper Brooke Jones-Story remembers her life and impact on others.
WSIL -- The family of fallen Trooper Brooke Jones-Story remembers her life and impact on others.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Hundreds came out to support pregnant women and their families in Carbondale Saturday.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Hundreds came out to support pregnant women and their families in Carbondale Saturday.