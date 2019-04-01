Survey suggests more economic growth for Midwest, Plains - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A new report says a March survey of business supply managers is signaling solid economic growth over the next three to six months for nine Midwest and Plains states.

The report issued Monday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index hit its highest level since August, 58.2, compared with 57.9 in February. The January figure was 56.0.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says even stronger growth was hampered by international trade disputes and the global economic slowdown.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

