3 Ways to Save: Growing a garden

CARBONDALE, Ill -- More than 30 high school girls are a little more prepared for prom after picking out their dresses.
WSIL -- April is Garden Month, so this week we're sharing some tips on saving money while growing your own fruits and vegetables.
CARTERVILLE, Ill -- Volunteers filled trash bags in Carterville, Cambria and Crainville in an effort to make the towns a little brighter.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill -- People were "All-A-Buzz" Sunday, learning about bees at the University of Illinois extension office in Murphysboro.
After a brief hiatus, the sun will return for all of us today.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a truck versus pedestrian crash outside of Carbondale.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Hundreds of people took a step back into time Saturday touring the Appellate Courthouse. It's a part of the city and Jefferson county's bicentennial celebrations.
WSIL -- The family of fallen Trooper Brooke Jones-Story remembers her life and impact on others.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Hundreds came out to support pregnant women and their families in Carbondale Saturday.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- An investigation into a stolen vehicle led officers a stash of drugs and cash Friday.
