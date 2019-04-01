3 Ways to Save: Growing a garden - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 Ways to Save: Growing a garden

WSIL -- April is Garden Month, so this week we're sharing some tips on saving money while growing your own fruits and vegetables.
 
Instead of buying compost from the store, make your own. It's pretty easy to do and can save you big bucks. Use things like grass clippings, twigs and coffee grounds. 

Once your garden is growing you can use vinegar as an inexpensive way to fight weeds, ants and unwanted animals from getting into it. The same can be said for citrus peels. Tear those peels into small pieces and place around the affected plant.

Instead of pouring leftover water from boiling eggs or steaming vegetables, reuse it. Experts say let the water cool and pour that water into your plants to fertilize them.

