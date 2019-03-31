Volunteers clean up Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill -- The Carterville Rotary Club teamed with Carterville High School's Interact Club to remove litter from around town.
About 30 people joined together for the project.
Volunteers filled trash bags and Carterville city workers collected the bags afterward.
Event organizer, Brian Flath, said he came up with the idea after he and a friend filled several grocery bags with trash while out on a run.
Flath says there is plenty of trash to pick up. "Sadly there's probably enough in the town we could do it twice a year, once in the spring, once in the fall, but for right now we're going to see how it goes today then we'll make our decision for fall time."
The group met at city hall to choose locations and hand out garbage bags and gloves.
Organizers say volunteers cleaned 31 locations Sunday in Carterville, Crainville and Cambria.
